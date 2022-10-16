Zomba Malosa MP gives zitenje to over 1000 elderly women

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta yesterday gave out zitenje to over 1000 elderly women as part of Mother’s Day celebration.

Kwelepeta said Mother’s Day is a special day in Malawi as mothers provides motherly care as such it was ideal to dedicate this day to all mothers.

“One day l will like to learn what it takes to live longer like this,” Kwelepeta added.

Kwelepeta also appealed to women suffering from high blood pressure and diabetes that they should never stop taking their medication.

The parliamentarian further advised the women to do physical exercise and do domestic chores consistently saying this has proven to be good life style for health.

One of the women that received the wrappers, Joyce Sitenala hailed the parliamentarian for sparing her time to cheer women on Mother’s Day.

“I really appreciate the MPs gesture as l didn’t expect her to give me a wrapper,” Sitenala added.

She appealed to young people to emulate Kwelepeta’s example by giving their mothers gifts to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Kwelepeta also promised to give loans to women in her area so that they should start small businesses for better livelihood.

She therefore asked young people to respect parents because they brought them up with care and love.

