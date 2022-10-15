Bullets winless in three matches as they are held by Eagles

Nyasa Big Bullets dropped points again in their TNM Super League title defence after they equalised to draw 1-1 with second-placed Blue Eagles at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The People’s Team have now dropped six points from three matches but they still lead the standings with 58 points from 24 games, eight above their Saturday’s opponents with six games left to play.

Of the two teams, Bullets started brightly through their usual wingers who pressed from all angles to try to break Eagles’ defense which was being lead by Sankhani Mkandawire.

The opening ten minutes saw the hosts winning four corner kicks but every effort inside the visitors’ goal area proved futile as they defended with everything to frustrate the home fans.

Against the run of play, Blue Eagles attacked for the first time through Micium Mhone who released Schumacher Kuwali from the left flank. The forward wasted no time by releasing a thunderous shot which was well saved by Clever Mkungula for a corner kick.

At the other end, The People’s Team had a clear chance through Anthony Mfune who was set through by Chimwemwe Idana and he was one on one with Brighton Munthali but his shot hit the side netting when Babatunde Adepoju was rightly placed inside the six-yard box and all what was needed was a pass from his fellow front man.

25 minutes into the match, Idana had an opportunity to break the deadlock but he saw his goal-bound shot well blocked by Jacob Robert.

With the almost the opening 45 minutes played, the clock kept on ticking and it was at this point when Bullets lost Precious Sambani, who earlier on, had his long range shot missing Munthali’s goal month with an inch, to an injury and he was replaced by Eric Kaonga.

In the additional minutes, MacDonald Lameck thought he had scored from Mhone’s freekick but his pouncing header was ruled out by referee Zebron Lengani for an infringement on Mkungula and that was all for the half.

The second half started exactly how the opening half started, with Bullets pushing from the wings, especially where Gomezgani Chirwa was playing but to put the ball into the back of the net proved too difficult for Pasuwa’s side.

In the 58th minute, Idana saw his powerful drive being saved by Munthali, who was very active and made it very difficult for Bullets’ attackers to place the ball into the net.

And it was Trouble Banda who unlocked Bullets’s defense with a super finish in the 66th minute when he connected home from Mhone’s excellent pass, 0-1.

This was not what Bullets fans expected but it was happening to their dismay and the only way out was for the players to respond.

Pasuwa brought in Hassan Kajoke in the 68th minute for Babatunde who sustained an injury to try to improve his side’s attacking prowess in desperate bid for an equalizer.

And Bullets leveled the scoreline in the 73rd minute through Idana who received a brilliant pass from Mwaungulu, 1-1.

Blue Eagles brought in Laurent Banda for Richard Lapson whilst MacFarlane Mgwira replaced Mwaungulu in the final minutes of the half.

Bullets had an opportunity to find the winning goal in the 78th minute through Mfune who was set through by Chirwa but his shot was well saved by Munthali for a corner kick which the visitors easily defended.

Bullets attacked and at the same time, opened their defense and they allowed Eagles to launch counter attacks which would have seen them scoring another goal in the 85th minute through Christopher Gototo, who came in for Mhone, but the forward failed to connect well Banda cross from the right.

The two teams tried to push for the much needed winning goal but after 90 minutes of action,1-1 was the result.

This means nothing has changed in as far as the standingscare concerned as the gap between the two teams remain eight points with six games left to play.

Pasuwa’s side has 58 points whilst Eliya Kananji’s Eagles have 50 points.

At Bingu National Stadium, George Chaomba scored the only goal to inspire Mighty Tigers to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Silver Strikers.

The result means the Central Bankers are 7th in the standings with 39 points from 26 games whilst Tigers are still 11th with 31 points from 28 games.

At Dedza Stadium, Charles Chipala scored from the spot to inspire Dedza Dynamos to a 1-0 victory over Mafco FC.

This means Dedza have maintained their 8th position with 39 points from 25 games and they will have an opportunity to dislodge Silver if they can win their game in hand.

As for Mafco FC, their quest for a top four finish suffered a set back as they remain 5th with 40 points from 26 games.

Civil Service United were 2-1 winners over relegated Rumphi United at Champions Stadium in Mponela. Patrick Phiri and Damiano Kunje scored for the Servants, who remain 9th in the standings with 35 points from 26 games whilst Rumphi United are bottom of the table with 10 points from 28 games.

