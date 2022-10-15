Girl commits suicide after failing JCE exams

A form two girl has hanged herself in Mzimba after performing poorly in the Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) examinations.

Zodiak Online reported that the girl has been identified as Eliza Maunda of Khosolo village.

Eliza was a student at Ng’ombechinda Community Day secondary school in Kabena educational zone in Mzimba district.

Results of JCE exams were released on Thursday, 13 October and out of the 154,495 candidates who sat for the examination, 41,598 students have failed while 112,897 have passed, representing 73.07% pass rate.

According to the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB), Mzimba North, with a 65.46% pass rate, was among the bottom ten performing education districts in the exams.