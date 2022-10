Noah Freeman Chimpeni, member of parliament for Nkhatabay South East Constituency, has finally tied the knot with sweetheart Juwaseka Tolani.

Chimpeni is MP for Joyce Banda’s People’s Party and a member of the Tonse Administration. Juwaseka Tolani-Chimpeni is a trained journalist and a young business entrepreneur.

Here are some photos taken and shared by Optical Photography.