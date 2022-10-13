5 arrested for attempting to steal oil from Escom transformer

Police in Blantyre have arrested five people after they were caught red-handed with jerrycans in an attempt to siphon oil from an Escom transformer.

Confirming the development was Blantyre police deputy spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama who identified the five as Chinsisi Zingwangwa, 25, John Phiri, 29, Jackson Harry, 38, Daniel Kumzinda, 37 and James Mgeni, 41.

Sergeant Singanyama said on Tuesday night October 11, 2022, the five suspects invaded Escom Chichiri Power Station premises with an intention to steal oil from the transformer.

It is reported that four suspects hid at a dark place withing the premises whilst carrying eight jerricans of 20 litres each, siphoning pipe and knives and were later apprehended by two security guards who were patrolling the premises.

Upon being quizzed, the suspects revealed to have connived with Chinsinsi Zingwangwa who was employed temporarily as security guard at the premises.

After guards thoroughly checked the premises the same night, it was discovered that an outdoor unit of Air-conditioner worth K1,700,000 was missing.

Meanwhile, all suspects have been charged with theft and criminal trespass which contravene section 271 and 314 of the Penal Code respectively.

Harry, Mgeni and Zingwangwa come from Blantyre, Phiri hails from Mulanje while Kumzinda comes from Dedza district.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24