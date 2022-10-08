Moyale target six points away from home

Moyale Barracks are in the Central Region where their target is to return with six points over Red Lions and Dedza Dynamos in the Tnm Super League.

The team has played six back to back games without tasting a defeat and today will play Red Lions at Balaka stadium.

Prichard Mwansa Moyale Barracks Coach said his boys are aware of the importance of these games that will take the team to a better position.

“We are ready and our target is to do better in these two games, we always encourage our boys to know the importance of every game, we want to finish the league on a better position, both Reds and Dedza beat us in Mzuzu and it is easy as well to beat them here,” said Mwansa.

Red Lions coach Nelson Chirwa said they are not in good position so they can’t allow to drop points at home.

“We are not safe and playing against Moyale and a win will push us to a safer side. We can’t allow to drop points at home, our boys will fight until the last whistle,” he said.

Moyale are on position 7, with 36 points while Red Lions are on position 13, with 25 points from 25 games played.

On Sunday Moyale will play Dedza Dynamos at Dedza Stadium to wind up this year’s Central Region Tnm Super League tour.

