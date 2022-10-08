Pirimiti Hospital in Zomba Diocese introduces new services

Pirimiti Hospital in Zomba which is under the Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic has introduced new services such as gynaecology, urology and surgical.

The hospital’s in-charge, Sister Mary Njuguna disclosed that this is part of improving health services to people around Pirimiti, Jali and other areas who used to seek similar services at Zomba Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

She said expectant women will no longer travel long distances to seek surgical services and other gynaecology related services now that Pirimiti Community Hospital has introduced such service

“We used to refer many patients to Zomba Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital but many found it difficult to afford up- keep to sustain their stay in such distant hospitals,” Sister Mary Njuguna added.

She therefore assured people that Pirimiti Community Hospital has personnel that are capable of discharging the newly introduced services.

She disclosed that from November 7th to 18th November this year, Pirimiti hospital will offer special services to do with skin, contractures, cleft lips, cleft palate and club foot for free.

“Experts from Germany will provide the services,” said Njunguna.

Sister Mary Njuguna therefore appealed to people that have such problems around Pirimiti Community Hospital to go to the health facility as the experts will also do follow ups to clients after offering the services.

The hospital’s matron, Beatrice Chisale Sawasawa said apart from the newly introduced services Pirimiti Community Hospital provides services to deal with diabetes, blood pressure, sexually transmitted infections plus antenatal services.

Pirimiti Community Hospital, situated along Jali road at Pirimiti in Zomba is also a Christian Association of Malawi (CHAM) and offers services to over 44,000 people.

