Pirimiti Hospital in Zomba Diocese introduces new services

Oct 08, 2022
Pirimiti Hospital in Zomba which is under the Zomba Diocese of the Roman Catholic has introduced new services such as gynaecology, urology and surgical.

The hospital’s in-charge, Sister Mary Njuguna disclosed that this is part of improving health  services to people  around Pirimiti, Jali and  other areas who used to seek similar services at Zomba Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital.

She said expectant women will no longer travel long distances to seek surgical services and other gynaecology related services now that  Pirimiti Community Hospital has introduced such service

“We used to refer many patients to Zomba Central Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital but many found it difficult to afford up- keep to sustain their stay  in such distant hospitals,” Sister Mary Njuguna added.

She therefore assured people that Pirimiti Community Hospital has  personnel  that are capable  of discharging the newly introduced services.

She disclosed that from November 7th to 18th November this year, Pirimiti hospital will offer  special services to do with skin, contractures, cleft lips, cleft palate and club  foot for free.

“Experts from Germany will provide the services,” said Njunguna.

Sister Mary Njuguna therefore appealed to people that have such problems around Pirimiti Community Hospital to go to the health facility as the experts will also do follow ups to clients after offering the services.

The hospital’s matron, Beatrice Chisale Sawasawa said apart from the newly introduced services Pirimiti Community Hospital provides services to deal with  diabetes, blood pressure, sexually transmitted infections plus antenatal services.

Pirimiti Community Hospital, situated along Jali road at Pirimiti in Zomba is also a Christian Association of Malawi (CHAM) and offers services to over 44,000 people.

 

