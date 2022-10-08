Rumphi United relegated from Super League

Rumphi United have been relegated from the Super League after losing to Blue Eagles on Friday.

Eagles scored twice through Schumacher Kuwali and Gadi Chirwa in the 50th and 70th minute of the second half of the game after a goalless draw in the first half.

Rumphi United coach Jimmy Butao accepted the defeat, saying they lost chances.

“We lost chances in the first half, and our friends played well in second half that’s why they won 2 nil, yes we got 10 points and have no chance to survive,” said Butao.

Eliya Kananji, coach for Blue Eagles, praised his boys for working hard.

“First of all we thank God, secondly to the players for working extra hard, we didn’t play well in the first half, then come second half we changed our play and that’s why we scored twice and collected three points, we are going back to get prepared for the Sunday game against Ekwendeni Hammers,” said Kananji.

Rumphi have 10 points from 26 games and remain with Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, TN Stars, Civo and Red Lions to complete the season.

Blue Eagles have 49 points, 7 points behind league leaders Nyasa Big Bullets.

