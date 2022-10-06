Ecobank donates MK5 million to support underprivileged students

Ecobank Malawi Limited has donated MK5 Million towards the Malawi University of Science & Technology (MUST) Endowment Fund to support under-privileged students’ tuition and research programs.

Speaking on the sidelines of the handover ceremony held at MUST, Ecobank Head of Commercial Banking Victoria Chanza said as a responsible corporate citizen, Ecobank deeply understands the financial challenges that many under privileged students face to have access to tertiary Education hence the donation which is in line with its Corporate Social Investment (CSI) focus on Education.

“We are pleased to support the MUST Endowment Fund with MK5 million to assist in uplifting many geniuses who are under-privileged to access the world class tertiary education offered at this University. The dual objective of Ecobank is to consolidate a modern pan-African bank and to contribute to the economic development and financial integration of the African continent that Malawi is part of.

“To achieve this, we believe that access to Education is the pinnacle and catalyst that can drive growth and economic development of our nation. These students today; if given access to quality tertiary Education, are poised to guarantee a great economic future for Malawi. We will therefore endeavour to play our part to continuously support the Education Sector which is one of our Key CSI Focus” Chanza said.

Chanza further said that this is not the first time the bank has rendered support to MUST as during the COVID era the bank donated computers to be used for online classes by under privileged students.

On his part, Malawi University of Science and Technology Deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Jonathan Makuwira hailed the bank for coming in to support the Endowment fund.

“We would like to thank Ecobank for this donation. This MK5 Million will go long way in supporting many unprivileged students at MUST. This kind gesture clearly shows Ecobank Malawi’s passion and commitment in supporting the Education sector which is one of the key pillars of the 2063 Malawi vision.

“To this end, I would like to assure Ecobank that this money will be put to good use to meet its intended purpose as it will go directly to assist in building talented future leaders of our country”. Makuwira said.

Recently Ecobank also donated MK10.5Million towards the Presidential Charity Golf Initiative that seeks to raise funds for underprivileged students across all public universities.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24