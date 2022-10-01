Moyale’s Mwansa tells his charges to expect tough game against Rumphi

Moyale Barracks Head Coach, Prichard Mwansa, has warned his players to expect full force from the relegation threatened side Rumphi United as the two teams battle for points at Mzuzu Stadium today.

Moyale Barracks whacked the Leopards of Chikulamayembe in the first round by a good margin of 5-1 in a game that Lesman Singini bagged a hattrick while Raphael Phiri and Gasten Simkonda netted one each with Alick Harawa on target for Rumphi.

Mwansa said since Rumphi have gone 20 games without a win, they will do everything to win the game as they have nothing to lose and urges his charges to be alert.

“Yes, they are coming at home, this is second round and it another game. It will be a different game, but as Moyale, we are having good preparation for this game.

“Really, we will be looking for three points, for sure it will tough, Rumphi are struggling with relegation but as Moyale, just have to be serious with this game. We are encouraging these guys to do well this weekend so that we do well in this match,” said Mwansa.

So far Moyale have lost two games in their last 9 outings, one game in League and one game in the FDH Bank Cup. They were beaten by Blue Eagles by a goal to nil at Nankhaka ground on July 30 courtesy of Paul Master’s strike before being booted out of the FDH Bank Cup by Nyasa Big Bullets on penalties after a pulsating 4-all stalemate a Kamuzu Stadium.

The Soldiers have beaten Rumphi United, Ngwanjie FC, Mighty Tigers, Mafco FC, Ekwendeni Hammers, Karonga United, Sable Farming and are coming from a 2-all stalemate against Civo Service United.

Mwansa said his boys should forget about their last outing against Civo as they need to pull up their sleeves to get three points against Rumphi.

“Yes, we are coming from a draw against Civo. It was just too good to watch Civo. We went there to collect three points but we managed only one point. It was painful because we target three points but it’s a game of points, but it was better to come home with one point away from home.

“So we are playing against Rumphi at home, we will push these guys to maintain the way they have been maintaining. Rumphi have nothing to lose but I hope the way the guys are performing we are ready for the game,” added Mwansa.

A defeat for Rumphi today will be the official journey for the Leopards of Chikulamayembe to the Northern Region Football League.

They have 10 points from 24 games, they are 15 points adrift the 13th placed Red Lions and a defeat will see them remaining with 5 games which they will be needed to win all.

Rumphi United are at the bottom of the 16-member tnm Super League log table while Moyale Barracks are on position 7 with 33 points from 22 games.