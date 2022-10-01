Emtee drops exciting new visuals for “Uzoyimela” featuring Gwamba

By Roy Kafoteka

South African rap artist and trapper, Emtee, braces through with the exciting new visuals for his song “Uzoyimela” featuring Gwamba from his latest album LOGAN.

The new visuals serve as an exciting reminder to all rap folks and fans that the hard-hitting SA hustler hasn’t yet lost his touch, and is consistently on his grind shining through where he can and giving others something to remember.

Thus; following the recent success of receiving 3 gold plaques for the songs “Logan”, “Long Way” and “Ithemba” from his studio album, “LOGAN”, Emtee extensively shows that he is a natural-born hustler as the music video extendedly lights up showing him pulling gigs, while he is pictured with Malawian rapper Gwamba.

A motivational jam, this is one that will definitely have you on your grind, hitting the ground running, and focused on your goals.

