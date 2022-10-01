Man dies after excessive alcohol consumption

A 48-year-old man has died in Blantyre after excessively consuming alcohol on an empty stomach.

The man has been identified as Wyson Howa from Stepe Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chimaliro in Thyolo District.

According to Blantyre Police deputy spokesperson, Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, reports indicate that Howa was a known drunkard and was staying alone at Chibwana Village in Chilomoni Township.

On September 26, 2022, Howa was seen drinking Kachaso the whole day in the area without taking any food.

The following day, at around 06:00 hours, his neighbors got curious to find out about him since he was not seen around his house.

They forced open his house’s door only to find him dead.

The matter was reported to Chilomoni Police Sub-station where officers took the body to Chilomoni Health Center for medical examination.

Health personnel confirmed death as due to Hypogleacemia secondary to dehydration due to excessive alcohol consumption without taking any food.

Meanwhile, Police in Blantyre are advising members of the public to refrain from excessively taking alcohol without taking any food.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24