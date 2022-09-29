Conserve with Benefits cleans Sand Music Festival venue

An organisation called Conserve with Benefits has partnered with the Sand Music Festival to ensure that the event does not only deliver on peoples’ social and economic needs, but also advances the principle of environmental management.

During the event, Conserve with Benefits and Salima Link Youth Group have mobilized the youth from Lilongwe and Salima to ensure that the venue of the event, Kambiri Beach, is clean and safe for people and the surrounding marine ecosystem.

Speaking to Malawi24 Team Leader for Conserve with Benefits, Collins Mittochi said the partnership with the organizers is a milestone in ensuring adherence to environmental and waste management principles during and after the event.

“During the festival our team will be on the ground to provide assistance in waste disposal, recycling innovations and other environmental awareness activities. This is the first time the Sand Music Festival has partnered with a Non-Governmental Organization in an effort to mainstream environmental protection and safety during the prestigious event, and as Conserve with Benefits we will make sure the place is clean and safe,” said Mitochi.

In her remarks, Impakt Events Public Relations Officer Laura Banda said the partnership has come at a right time as the event attracts a lot of people across the country, therefore the place has to be clean and safe for people who will be at the event.

She added that the environment at the festival has to be good so that people can enjoy the festival without any problem and the coming in of Conserve with Benefits is very important.

Conserve with Benefit is a local organization which works with youth, women and people with disabilities in the conservation and protection of the environment from all forms of degradation. The organization implements catalytic but scalable projects which aim at conserving the environment while delivering socio-economic transformation for rural vulnerable communities in Malawi.

Sand Music Festival is scheduled to take place starting from tomorrow up to Sunday 2 October in Salima District at Kambiri Beach.

Jamaican Reggae Dancehall artist Busy signal, Tanzanian Singer Harmonize and Yo Maps from Zambia are International artists that are expected to perform at the event.