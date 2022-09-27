Nankhumwa asks Chakwera to pardon Mussa John and Linda Kunje

Leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa has written President Lazarus Chakwera asking him, as a man of God, to pardon 19-year-old Mussa John who is serving a three-year jail term over Chamba and former Electoral Commissioner, Linda Kunje, who was sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for obstructing Chakwera’s convoy.

Nankhumwa’s letter dated 27 September (today) and addressed to Chakwera has already been shared on social media.

According to Nankhumwa, his appeal for Mussa’s release is based on the fact that other people who committed similar offences of Indian Hemp (Chamba) possession were only fined while Mussa was sentenced to eight years before the jail term was reduced to three years by the High Court.

Nankhumwa noted that Mussa’s jail term has led to questions and Malawians think there has been injustice in the case.

“[People think] your excellency Sir are the only who can equalize this injustice.

“Apart from being a teenager, Mussa John has the responsibility of looking after his old mother and a sister with disabilities. He may just be a teenager who did not have full knowledge of the consequences of his actions,” said Nankhumwa.

On Kunje, Nankhumwa said: “I wish to politely appeal to your excellency, Sir, as a man of God, who understands the value of humanity at a level beyond the ordinary, to consider letting her go.”

It was not immediately clear if the letter had reached Chakwera’s office before it was shared on social media. State House is yet to comment on the matter.

Last week, protesters in Blantyre also marched in Blantyre demanding Chakwera to pardon Mussa.

Chakwera is currently in the United States and will return to Malawi on October 2.