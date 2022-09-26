Two die, 13 injured in Rumphi after lorry overturns

Two people have died while 13 others have sustained various degrees of injuries after a lorry they were travelling in was involved in a road accident in Rumphi District.

The accident occurred at Chiweta, Boliwoli hills on Sunday evening September 25 2022 around 19:00 hours.

The two people who have died have been identified as Solomon Msiska aged 25 of Kayera Village under Traditional Authority Mwasambo in Karonga district and Wakisa Mwamondwe whose full particulars are not yet advised.

The driver, Mathews Matemba, 37, of Mwenekawe Village , Traditional Authority Kilupula in Karonga, was driving Fuso Fighter lorry registration number KA 5148 and was coming from Euthini ( Mzimba) going to Karonga with 55 passengers on board who are members of Chipangano Church who went for church service at Euthini.

Upon arrival at the said place due to speeding, the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and went to the extreme offside of the road where it overturned several times and stopped after being blocked by trees.

Due to the impact, the two mentioned passengers sustained severe head injuries and multiple body fractures. Unfortunately, they were confirmed dead on arrival at Luwuchi Health Centre.

The driver and 13 other passengers escaped with serious degrees of body injuries, others with minor injuries and they are both receiving treatment at Rumphi District Hospital.

The vehicle was extensively damaged.

The police have since appealed to all drivers to be cautious at all times to avoid similar incident.

