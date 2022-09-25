MANEPO calls on media to help mobilise elderly persons to go for Covid-19 test

Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisation (MANEPO) Programme Officer, Nitike Ngwira, has appealed to the media to write stories that should encourage elderly persons to go for Covid-19 test.

Ngwira made the remarks in Zomba during an interface meeting with the media.

She noted that there are many elderly persons that have not gone for Covid-19 test.

“MANEPO will work with Zomba District Health Office to reach out to the elderly persons that cannot get to health facilities,” she said.

Ngwira added that door to door was the way to go in order to reach out to the elderly persons.

She said there was need for organisations to further mobilise the elderly persons to go for Covid-19 test.

Zomba DHO Public Relations Officer, Arnold Mndalira said the Zomba DHO initiated a door to door campaign to provide Covid-19 tests to all people including the elderly persons

Zomba DHO expects to reach out to 655,000 people but has only reached out to 101,000 according to Mndalira.

MANEPO is raising awareness on the importance of elderly persons to get Covid-19 with funding from Open Society lnitiative for Southern Africa (OSISA) focusing on Strengthening Civic Action and Voice Towards Promotion and Protection of Rights for Older Men and Women Affect by Covid-19 in Southern Africa