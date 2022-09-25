Man arrested for vandalizing water facilities in Mangochi

Police at Makokola in Mangochi District have arrested Justin Mtewa, 39, on suspicion that he stole water meters and taps worth K1.2 Million belonging to Koche Water Users Association at Makawa area.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi said that from the month of August to mid September 2022, Koche Water Users Association customers within Makawa area including Makawa Living Waters Church complained that unknown criminals broke into their households and went away with water meters and taps.

Daudi added that incidents were reported at Makokola Police Unit where investigations were instituted. Mtewa was arrested on September 23 at Makawa Trading Centre following a tip from members of the community.

“The officers also recovered 12 meters, taps, BIP taps and cooper wire from the suspect who is into scrap metal business.”,She explained

She went on to say that he has been charged with theft which contravenes section 278 of the Penal Code and will appear before court to answer the charge.

Meanwhile, the materials have already been identified by owners.

Police in the district are therefore extending their gratitude to members of the public for their support in the fight against crime.

He hails from Uloro Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe District.