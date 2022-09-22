President Chakwera’s charity golf gets K20 million from SIMSO

Support continues to pour in for the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament, with SIMSO Oil contributing K20 million to the annual tournament.

Presidential Charity Golf Tournament is a tournament which aims to bailing out needy university students and survivors of tropical cyclones.

The tournament will take place on 8 October 2022 at Lilongwe Golf Club and President Lazarus Chakwera and Vice President Saulos Chilima are expected to attend the event.

Speaking to Malawi24 after the donation, Head of Human Resources and Administration at SIMSO Oil, Aaron Kachilonda, said they saw it fit to come in and support the cause in line with their corporate social responsibility policy.

In his remarks, Boyd Luwe, who represented the Presidential Charity Golf Organising Committee hailed SIMSO Oil for responding to their call for support. He then called upon other corporates and individuals to come on board and play their part in helping the cause.

“On behalf of the Committee, I wish to express my gratitude to all the sponsors who have contributed to date with support continuously. Odds are high the initiative will hit quarter a billion in cash,” said Luwe.

In response to the skepticism that Malawians have towards the use of the funds solicited on charity grounds, Luwe noted that all donations will be published in the national press and beneficiaries will be thoroughly vetted and put into the public domain.

President Chakwera set up the Committee for the Presidential Charity Golf Tournament and the committee is chaired by Justice Kenani Manda. Other members include Boyd Luwe, Thomas Chafunya, Cathie Matura, Eric Chapola, Vizenge Kumwenda, Chimwemwe Chimwaza and Pastor Macduff Phiri.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24