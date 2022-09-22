Minister Usi says youth should refrain from copying other cultures

Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Michael Usi has asked youths in the country to refrain from copying cultures of other  countries because they are killing the country’s cultures.

Usi made the  statement during the  launch of Zodiak National Dance Competition (ZONDACO)  at Mbavi Trading Centre in Lilongwe.

The minister said that it is important to preserve culture despite of the person’s education background because culture  defines the personality, dressing and way of living of any person regardless of an individual’s origin.

Gulewamkulu dance during the event

He then asked organisers of event to  always pay traditional dance groups whenever they perform at any occasion because they are part of entertainment.

“There is a need for the corporate world to support culture. It is very important that our youth should be aligned with the  culture of this country,” he explained.

On his part, Head of Programs at Zodiak Joab Frank Chakhadza said it is important for the people in the community to be given an opportunity to showcase their talent because by doing so they will be encouraged to preserve the culture.

He also  explained that as a media house they came up with the idea as a way of promoting and preserving of culture  and to expose hidden talents that people have in local areas.

National Vice Chairperson Coordinator for Culture and Tradition Japher Mussa commended Zodiak and government including other partners for supporting traditional dance groups considering that it is one way of uniting people of different culture .

The ceremony which brought up different people from different tribes such as Chewa, Yao and Tumbuka was spiced up with different traditional dance groups from Chigwedera, Ngongonda and Mwenera  who went away with prizes of K100,000, K75,000 and K50,000 respectively after performing well at the ceremony.

The Pilot phase of the  ZONDACO project will target three of the major dances namely Manganje , Gulewamkulu and Vimbuza .

On Manganje the project will be  targeting Blantyre, Zomba and Machinga. On Gulewamkulu it will be  targeting  Kasungu, Dowa and Lilongwe while on Vimbuza it will target Chitipa ,Mzimba and Rumphi.

