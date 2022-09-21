Man arrested for raping child in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested a 37-year-old man, Melody Banda, on suspicion that he raped a 10-year-old girl.

The incident happened on September 18, 2022 at Kale Village in Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District.

It is reported that on the particular day, the child and her brother went to the dambo. At the dambo, they met the suspect who grabbed the child and raped the child.

After finishing the act, the suspect left and the child reported what happened to her grandmother, who in turn reported the matter to Kasungu Police Station.

The child was issued with a medical referral letter for examination at Kasungu District Hospital where results came positive that the child was indeed defiled. This led to the arrest of the suspect.

Melody Banda who hails from Chipumba Village in Traditional Authority Wimbe in Kasungu District, will appear before court soon to answer a charge of defilement.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24