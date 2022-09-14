Super League: KB move to third position following win over Dedza Dynamos

By Ernest Gama

Kamuzu Barracks have moved to position three in the Tnm Super League following a 2-0 victory over Dedza Dynamos this afternoon.

Kamuzu Barracks started well and Zeliat Nkhoma had all reasons to put Kamuzu Barracks in front inside 20 minutes of the game but his shot was well saved by Dedza Dynamos goalkeeper Donnex Mwakisinga.

Dedza Dynamos also created a number of chances in the first half but they failed to convert chances into goals.

In the second half, Dedza Dynamos head coach Dan Dzimkambani brought in Henery Misinjo, Gift Magora and Ibrahim Sadik for Charles Chipala, Limbani Phiri and Limbani Suwedi.

However, it was Kamuzu Barracks who opened the scoring. In the 56th minute, Zeliati Nkhoma received a million dollar pass from Sam Gunda before finding the back of the net.

Dedza Dynamos through promise Kamwendo had a chance to level the scoreline on 59 minutes but his shot was well held by Kamuzu Barracks goalkeeper Hastings Banda.

Olson Kanjira doubled Kamuzu Barracks’ lead on 67 minutes after receiving a brilliant pass from Chimwemwe Chisambi.

Clement Nyondo also had a chance to score on 77 minutes but his shot was blocked to a corner. The match ended 2-0 in favour of the Soldiers.

Speaking after the match, Kamuzu Barracks assistant coach Blessings Kawanga praised his charges for the win.

“We played as planned and we thank God for the victory. We will work hard in Blanytre this weekend against Tigers so that we can also grab another three points” . Said kawanga.

The win has taken Kamuzu Barracks to position three on log table with 40 points.

Dedza Dynamos Salima Sugar head coach Dan Dzimkambani accepted the defeat saying his team did not play well.

“We are going to the North and we will try our best to collect three points,” said Dzimkambani.

Dedza Dynamos have two assignments in the Northern Region.

On Saturday Dynamos will face Karonga United at Karonga Stadium before playing Ekwendeni hammers on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium.

Dedza Dynamos are on position 8 on Tnm log table with 34 points.