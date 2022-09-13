Private schools impressed with administration of MSCE exams

The Private School Association of Malawi (PRISAM) has commended the Malawi National Examination Board (MANEB) for what it has described as excellent administration of this year’s Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examination.

This is according to Patricia Chisi who is the Vice President of PRISAM. She said the association is impressed with the progress and arrangements made for this year’s MSCE exams administration.

Chisi said PRISAM noted that up to now they are yet to register any challenge observed at any examination center which means that the examination was conducted in a very professional manner overall.

She further said above all, the association is so grateful hearing that authorities who were involved in this year’s MSCE administration have already received their allowances compared to previous years.

“We are not aware of any problems with exam leaks. We applaud the government, the Ministry of Education, and the Malawi National Examinations Board (MANEB) for improving examination administration.

“Additionally, unlike prior years when invigilators failed to receive their allowances, this year allowances have been paid on time. We can say that PRISAM is satisfied because students will be finishing their exams on Wednesday without any hiccups,” said Chisi.

Chisi further praised MANEB for delivering IDs on time, saying that this enabled administrators to address emerging issues promptly and added that she is expecting good results from students who worked so hard.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24