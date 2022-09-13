Airtel Malawi pumps in K12 million towards annual marketers conference

Airtel Malawi has pumped in K12 Million towards Institute of Marketing in Malawi (IMM) annual conference scheduled to take place from 26th to 29th of October 2022 at Sunbird Livingstonia in Salima.

The conference has been organized under the theme ‘from surviving to thriving: Scaling towards excellence’ and will attract both local and international speakers.

Speaking during the Cheque presentation, Institute of Marketing in Malawi President Isabel Kachinjika thanked Airtel Malawi for the support saying the sponsorship will be channeled towards marketing excellence awards aimed at recognizing extraordinarily marketers in the country.

“We are very excited that Airtel has come in to sponsor this year’s marketing excellence awards. The excellence awards are an integral part of the event because this is where we recognize individuals and companies for the work they have done throughout the year.

Some of the categories on the award list include Marketing personalities, Public Relations Personalities, Sales Personalities and organization based awards among others.

Kachinjika said the event will be classy and is set to be very enlightening and enriching from an individual as well as corporate point of view saying they are looking at building individuals and the companies that they are coming from.

Airtel Malawi plc Head of Brands, Public Relations and Corporate Social responsibility Norah Chavula Chirwa said they have sponsored the event as part of Airtel’s continued corporate social responsibility.

Chirwa said the awards are in line with what Airtel does which is celebrating excellence and they are very excited to sponsor the whole category to motivate marketers to work extra hard in their marketing adventures.

“Airtel Malawi is a brand that strives for excellence and we thought the awards are aligned to what we do in celebrating excellence. This is a very good platform to celebrating other entities, other corporates and other marketing professionals that are doing amazing things,” she said.