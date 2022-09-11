Raphael Phiri scores as Moyale win

A 37th minute goal from Raphael Phiri gave Moyale Barracks a 1-0 Super League win over Sable Farming at Mzuzu Stadium on Sunday.

This is the sixth win in the second half of the league as Moyale have played seven games, lost one and won six.

Both team started with the heart of winning the game but chances were also missed by both sides until in the 37th minute of the first half when Raphael Phiri flicked a header, passing Sable goal stopper who went in to challenge the ball.

In the second half, Sable made some changes and so too Moyale but there was nothing to write about until the center referee Misheck Juwa blew the whistle to mark the end the game.

In a post match interview, Moyale Barracks Coach Prichard Mwansa said he is going back into Class for CAF B coaching course a happy person.

“We didn’t play well but having three points is enough to celebrate, we had chances but we didn’t use them, the game of football is a game of mistakes, our opponents made a mistake we scored and that is how football goes,” said Mwansa.

Sable coach McDonald Mtetemela said he was not happy with the result as his side also lost on Saturday to Ekwendeni Hammers.

“Poor communication with our goalkeeper cost us a goal. However, I am sure that Sable will survive,” said Mtetemela.

The win has pushed Moyale to position 7 from 8 with 32 points while Sable have 19 points from 20 games played and are on position 14.