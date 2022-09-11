Tabitha Chawinga brace saves Inter Women

Inter Women were trailing 2-0 away to Juventus when Tabitha Chawinga scored two goals in the second half to pull them level in a Seria A Women game which eventually ended 3-3.

Chawinga’s side found themselves trailing 2-0 at half time away to Juventus. After the break, Chawinga pulled one back in the 46th minute and scored a second in the 61st minute to make it 2-2.

Juventus, however, restored their lead in the 90th minute before Ghouthia Karchouni equalized three minutes later for Inter Milan.

Today’s brace means Chawinga has scored three goals in two matches for Inter Women. The striker also scored on her debut in a 4-1 win over victory over Parma last month

She then travelled to South Africa where she represented Malawi at the Hollywoodbets Cosafa Women’s Championship. Last week, she scored a hat-trick as Malawi hammered Comoros 6-0. However, she returned to Italy before the final group game in which Malawi lost and were booted out of the cup.

Before her move to Inter, Tabitha was playing in China where she won three golden boot awards in China in five seasons and two player of the year awards.

