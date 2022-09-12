I did not expect Bullets to win against Simba – club legend

Former Big Bullets midfield maestro has said he did not expect his former club to record a positive result over Tanzania’s club Simba in the preliminary stages of CAF Champions League.

Writing on his Facebook page, Chimango Kayira said it is hard for a team which went through a complete overhaul in the last six months, to start registering wins at this stage.

“This is a team that has been galvanized 6 months ago after an overhaul and expecting the boys to do wonders against a giant in Champions league can only bruise your passion,” said Kayira

The former Flames midfielder echoes the words of another Malawi national team legend Essau Kanyenda.

Bullets failed to use the home ground advantage as they lost to the Tanzanian giants by two goals to nil in the first leg, which was staged at Bingu National Stadium in the capital Lilongwe.

The two teams will also meet in Tanzania in the second leg, in a week. According to Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa, his charges may pull a surprise away from home arguing they have learned from mistakes they made at home.

The Super League defending champions continue their hunt for CAF Champions League breakthrough, years after they made it to the competitive stages of the competition.

In recent years, the club failed to pass through Kenyan clu Gor Mahia and South African team Amazulu FC.

The club reached lucrative group stages of CAF Champions League 2004, when it was under the sponsorship of former president Bakili Muluzi.

By then, the club legend Kinnah Phiri was heading its technical department. Among other top teams in the continent, the reds managed to defeat South African iconic club Orlando Pirates.

