Old Mutual Malawi set to host second edition of partnership conversation series

Old Mutual (Malawi) Limited is set to host the second edition of the Partnership Conversation Series (OMPCS), a tailor-made event aimed at enhancing partnerships and conversations that would propel development, shared values and mindset change.

Old Mutual Malawi’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Edith Jiya says this year’s event will discuss the” Role of Partnerships in enabling conducive environment for the rise of young entrepreneurs towards Sustainable Youth Development and will be held on 15 September 2022 at Sunbird Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre.

According to Jiya, this year’s topic has been chosen to align with Malawi’s long term development blueprint the agenda 2063 which largely has youth centred programs.

Among notable participants in this year’s conversation include National Planning Commission Executive Director Dr. Thomas Munthali who is the keynote address speaker, Old Mutual Blantyre Foundation Trust Chairperson Taonga Manda, renowned youthful entrepreneur Mayamiko Nkoloma and other leaders from various sectors.

Jiya says this year’s event will be graced by Old Mutual Africa Regions Managing Director Clement Chinaka.

“Partnerships Conversation Series provides a platform that brings together leaders from both the public and private sector as well as other stakeholders to discuss and share practical and workable solutions on a range of impacting issues around people, economy, and the environment” she said.

According to Jiya, the conversation intends to deliver impactful engagements that will strengthen the company’s position on the role of business relationships in achieving synergy. This platform provides an opportunity for Old Mutual to showcase its role as a thought leader in issues of development and society in pursuing a Truly Mutual strategy.

“Partnership Conversation Series are based and guided by the philosophy of shared value. Responsible Business is critical to our role as a trusted lifetime partner, we prioritise responsible investing, financial inclusion, and the dynamic enablement of business opportunities. Investment in education and skills development are central to the work we are doing to empower current and future generations” she said.

The inaugural Old Mutual Partnership Conversation Serie was held on 10 September 2021 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe and a year down the line, the conversation is proving to be one practical solution to challenges facing the country.

In the maiden year, PCS discussed the topic “the Role of Private Sector Towards a Sustainable Recovery Agenda-Post COVID Recovery Plan for Malawi” and had the Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr. Saulos Chilima as the keynote address speaker.

Some notable aftermaths of the discussion included contributions made towards the Malawi Covid 19 Social Economic Recovery plan 2021 to 2023 by the government, especially on collaboration among different sectors

Broadly, the plan that was launched in December 2021 seeks to enhance the capacity of Malawi and its people to effectively recover and build back better from the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and facilitate the transition to the effective implementation and realization of its development aspirations.

