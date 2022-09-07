Black Missionaries Band members questioned by police over vehicle

Black Missionaries Band members have been questioned by police in Mzuzu after one of the members allegedly lied to a Member of Parliament in order to borrow a bus for the band’s countrywide tour.

Reports indicate that one of the band’s members approached Julius Mwase, Member of Parliament (MP) for Nkhatabay North West constituency, that he wanted a bus for a church trip to Salima.

Mwase gave the bus to the band member for free based on the information provided.

However, according to Mzuzu Police spokesperson Paul Tembo, weeks passed and the vehicle had not yet been returned.

The legislator later found out that the bus was being used by Black Missionaries Band on its tour in the Northern Region.

When the matter was reported to police, the band was picked for questioning.

Meanwhile the band has since left the police station. Band Manager Ray Harawa has told the local media that it was the band’s agent who lied to the owner of the bus. He added that the agent will honour payments with the bus owner.