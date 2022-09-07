Chakwera’s Presidential Golf Charity initiative secures K40 million sponsorship

The committee organizing President Lazarus Chakwera’s Presidential Golf Charity initiative says it has secured K40 million sponsorship from a company.

Thomas Chafunya, spokesperson for the Presidential Golf Charity Steering Committee, said they will unveil the platinum sponsor of the tournament tomorrow.

“As a steering committee, we are grateful to President Chakwera for entrusting us to champion this charity golf tournament. As we speak, on Thursday we are unveiling a platinum sponsor of the tournament. This company is committing over K40 million towards the tournament,” Chafunya told state broadcaster MBC.

The charity gold event will take place on 8 October 2022 and President Lazarus Chakwera together with Vice President Saulos Chilima are expected to attend.

Chafunya has since urged companies willing to support the initiative to reach out to the committee.

The Presidential Charity initiative was established by President Chakwera to address some of the challenges people face such as fees for needy university students.

