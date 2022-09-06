I am on track —Marinica

Malawi National Football Team performed poorly at the Cosafa Cup where they were booted out in the group stages and last weekend the team failed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Nations Championship (Chan) following a draw with Mozambique but Flames coach Mario Marinica says he is not under pressure.

The Flames coach who was hired in April this year was told to reach COSAFA finals and take the Flames to the Chan as well as the 2023 AFCON .

However, despite failing to reach two of the three targets, Marinica who signed a one year deal has claimed that he has time.

“Pressure is the state of the mind, it’s for people who work to put pressure on the table, not football.

“At the end of the day, its football and no one is there forever,” he told the local media.

The 58-year-old first came as Technical Director but he was named as head coach for the final tournament, replacing Mwase who guided the Flames to secure a place in the 2021 AFCON.

In April this year, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) fired Mwase and named Marinica as coach.

The Romanian has a record of three wins, three losses and four draws.

FAM president Walter Nyamilandu has since told the local media that the coach will be assessed accordingly upon the expiry of his contract.

