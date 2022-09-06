Busy Signal will not use CDs at Sand Music Festival, says Lucius

Organisers of Sand Music Festival have unveiled Busy Signal as the main headliner for this year’s Festival which will take place at Kambiri Beach Resort in Salima District from 30 September to 2 October 2022.

Speaking to Malawi24 today, Impakt Events Director Lucius Banda said the Jamaican star will come with a full band and will not use CDs.

“Busy Signal is coming to perform at this year’s festival and it’s going to be great. We decided to bring Busy Signal following requests from fans here in Malawi. I would like to assure Malawians that Busy is coming with a full band and he will not use a CD. So make sure you come through its going to be a great music festival because the lineup is quite good,” explained Banda.

Apart from Busy Signal, the organisers have also unveiled South African artist who goes by the name NaakMusiq and he does house music. NaakMusiq will also perform at the event.

Busy and NaakMusiq joins Zambian artist Yo Maps and Tanzanian star Harmonize as part of the international artists performing at this Year’s Sand Music Festival.

Malawian local artist Piksy has been unveiled as the local headliner for the event.

