73-year-old driver gets four years in jail for injuring traffic police officer

A court in Mzuzu on Monday sentenced John Sanga, 73, to four years in jail for driving while drunk and injuring a traffic police officer due to negligent driving.

Sanga hit a traffic police officer identified as Sub-Inspector Madalitso Malika of Northern Region Traffic Office.

Chief Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha sentenced Sanga to 12 months in jail for causing injuries by negligent driving and six months for driving a motor vehicle without driving licence.

Chiotcha also sentenced Sanga to 12 months in jail for driving a motor vehicle without certificate of insurance, six months for driving a motor vehicle without certificate of fitness and 12 months for driving a motor vehicle under influence of alcohol.

All sentences will run consecutively meaning Sanga will serve four years in jail without option of a fine.

He comes from Dingiswayo Moyo Village, Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.

