We are tired of Busy Signal – Malawians  blast Sand Music Fest organisers

Impakt Events Director Lucius Banda speaking to the media after announcing Busy Signal as headliner

Malawians on social media have expressed dissatisfaction with organizers of Sand Music Festival’s choice of Jamaican reggae dancehall star Busy Signal as the international headliner of this year’s edition.

A section of Malawians argue that organizers of the annual happening could have opted for someone new, considering that the reggae music again hitmaker has performed at their stage before.

“Mwapala ma organiser (You have failed us). You could have looked for other talents that are doing good but haven’t been here,” said Blessings Phiri in a comment.

Arthur Umphawiwatha concurs with Blessings. His comment reads: “This guy has been here before a number of times before and we are tired of him. There is someone out there in Nigeria who we would have loved to see perform in Salima.”

In as much as others are not satisfied with the Busy’s third coming, they believe his stage performance is still worth witnessing.

“This guy has been here before a number of times before and we are tired of him you could have looked for other talents. Anyways he always gives us good music,” said Nyembezi Zembere.

Lucius Banda’s Impact Events, the brand behind Sand Music Festival, unveiled the Jamaican musician as the headliner of this year’s episode of the occasion earlier today.

Other international musicians who will grace the occasion are, Yo Maps and Harmonize from the neighbouring countries Zambia and Tanzania respectively.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24