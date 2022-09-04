‘Suffix to feature for the Flames’

It has been revealed that one of Malawi’s popular musicians will man the Flames midfield in their second leg of Chan qualifiers this afternoon.

The musician, Suffix, will take charge of the midfield in Malawi’s African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against the neighbours after the coach has failed to identify a befiting player for the role.

In a video clip which is currently in circulation on social media, the Ndikanakhala Judge star has said the national team coach called him to solve the midfield problem.

“The Flames coach called me recently, he said the midfield is in dire need of a player of my calibre. He said in Malawi’s return leg against Mozambique, I am needed,” said the rapper

However this is just a joke. The musician was only sharing his moment with the national team when it was fine-tuning ahead of away assignment.

The Flames are in Mozambique for the return leg. The first leg ended in a one-all draw.

Malawi can only make it to the tournament which will be staged in Algeria if they win or draw by scoring more away goals against the neighbours.

The Chan, known as the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship targets African national teams with footballers who play in their respective domestic

leagues.

The first tournament was held in Ivory Coast in 2009. It was won by the Democratic Republic of Congo which happens to be the most successful team since its inception.

