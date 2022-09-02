Multichoice unlocks sporting channels to all GOtv, DStv packages

With the new football season in full swing, DStv and GOtv sporting fraternity will have more choice and sporting action as Multichoice Malawi has announced unprecedented access to Premier League across all GOtv and DStv packages.

The African entertainment provider, has introduced ‘Premier League (PL) Open Weekend’ accessible from Thursday 1st September 2022 to Monday 5th September, 2022.

The company says subscribers on GOtv from Lite to Supa packages, will have access on SuperSport Football (Go Football Africa) channel 31 and on DStv from Access to Premium packages, subscribers will have access to SuperSport EPL on channel 223.

Multichoice says PL Open Weekend allow subscribers to have access to more sport content and it already started with the Manchester United match on Thursday night and six key live matches, wrap-up, repeats, delayed games and highlights at no extra cost.

It is reported that the PL channels will automatically pop-up on subscribers EPG (Electronic Programme Guide) with no further effort required, and further says, in the unlikely event the channels do not appear, subscribers can simply reboot their decoder.

According to Multichoice Malawi, the development is one way of giving viewer’s access to unmatched nail-biting sporting action.

Other open weekend fixtures include: matches between Everton up against Liverpool, Tottenham versus Fulham and Aston Villa up against Manchester City both on Saturday 3rd September.

On Sunday, all GOtv and DStv subscribers will be able to watch live the matches between Chelsea up against West Ham and also the match between Manchester United and Arsenal.

Apart from these live games, subscribers will also be able to watch repeats of other matches to be played over the weekend that include matches between Newcastle and Crystal Palace on Saturday and that of Brighton which is hosting Leicester City on Sunday, just to mention but a few.

