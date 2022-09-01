Hit and run driver kills pedestrian in Nkhata Bay

A male pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the middle of Nkhata-Bay-Mzuzu M5 Road at Kalambwe near Nkhata Bay Boma.

The dead body was found in the early hours of August 31, 2022.

Police have since opened a case of hit and run road accident.

Preliminary inquiry indicates that the pedestrian was drunk and staggered into the road before being run over by a speeding vehicle which the police are yet to identify.

The pedestrian was rushed to Nkhata Bay District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival as he sustained head injuries and multiple fractures on both legs.

The dead body is being kept at the morgue of the same hospital waiting to be identified by relatives.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to people whose relative is missing to contact the nearest police or visit Nkhata-Bay District Hospital Mortuary.

