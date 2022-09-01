Tay Grin reveals he got paid K10 million to perform at Kizz Daniel concert

When most Malawian musicians bemoan meagre booking fees, award winning artist Tay Grin smiled all the way to the bank last weekend as he pocketed K10 million for performing at Kizz Daniel show.

Grin who was among the local supporting acts at the said event has made the revelation through his Facebook page.

“Part of his post reads, “With a minimum of K10 mil this is what the king gives out to his people.”

The revelation comes amidst salutes from Malawians who patronised the event. According to some people who witnessed the occasion, the Nyau King was a marvel to watch

“It was not my first time watching the king on stage but last weekend was extraordinary and his creativity was just one of its kind,” said comedian Nya Uyu.

“I keep on saying why everyone is not talking about Tay Grin performance, first time I got impressed was his performance at sand music 2020 and at Kizz Daniel’s show he just cemented my perception,” said one of his followers

Despite performing with promoting Malawian culture by performing with Gule Wamkulu (Chewa masquerade dance), Tay is believed to have been energetic on stage.

