Village headman arrested for raping 13-year-old boy

A 49-year-old village headman is in police custody in Salima for allegedly raping a 13-year-old boy on several occasions at Navula trading centre in the district.

Spokesperson for Salima Police Station, Jacob Khembo, has identified the suspect as Group Village Headman Chembe, whose real name is Charles Ledifolo.

Khembo said the suspect was caught in the act of raping the child by the community.

Ledifolo allegedly sexually abused the child three times in April this year after enticing the child with cash.

Khembo added that a medical report from Salima district hospital showed that the victim was indeed sodomized by the suspect.

In Malawi, the offence of sodomy attracts 14 years in jail.

