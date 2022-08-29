Kizz Daniel show blamed for fuel shortage in Malawi

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) says there is a fuel shortage in Malawi’s capital city, Lilongwe and other areas due to many events that were taking place in the city over the weekend, including a show by Nigeran artist Kizz Daniel.

NOCMA has released a statement today following a shortage of fuel in many parts of the country.

The company has said it is aware that over the past forty-eight hours the country has experienced location-based fuel shortages, especially in Lilongwe and parts of the central region which has led to panic-buying.

“This was mainly because of a surge in demand in Lilongwe and parts of the central region which undermined the weekend supply due to many events that were taking place in city over the weekend,” the company said in the statement.

NOCMA has since said that the country has both Petrol and Diesel and continues to receive fuel imports from both the port of Dar es salaam and Beira, despite foreign exchange challenges which has affected the Company’s importation capacity.

The company has further said that the sporadic fuel supply situation in Lilongwe and any other parts in the country are being corrected as fuel is being released from the Strategic Fuel Reserves as well as from other importers to ensure sustainable availability of fuel at all service stations in Lilongwe and throughout the country.

“The fuel supply situation in Lilongwe city and other cities across the country should normalize by the end of the day.

“NOCMA would therefore like to assure the general public that the country will not stock-out despite the sporadic location-based fuel shortages in Lilongwe and other areas and request the public to desist from panic buying,” reads part of the statement.

On Saturday night, Kizz Daniel performed in Lilongwe hours after Malawi National Team faced Mozambique at the Bingu Stadium in the city.

