Tumaini Festival 2022 launched in style

Tumaini Letu, the Organization behind the annual Tumaini Festival, on Friday launched the 2022 edition of its popular festival in style with a Cocktail Night held at Orchid, a café and restaurant based in Area 12 in Lilongwe.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the Dzaleka and the over 53,000 refugees and asylum seekers living in the camp. The event also aimed to raise awareness about this year’s Tumaini Festival, which will take place from 3rd to 6th November.

The funds raised at the event will support the Youth Engagement and Behavior Change, one of the programs Tumaini Letu runs within Dzaleka throughout the year.

The sold-out event brought together people from all walks of life who enjoyed a top-notch cultural night. The night was full of music and poetry performances by Malawian artists and artists from Dzaleka.

Speaking in an interview, one of the musicians who performed at the event, Joram Nyirongo, said the event helped him to contribute to the plight of refugees at Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

“This is an amazing moment for me. Performing at an event such as this is amazing. Tumaini Letu makes sure that refugees at Dzaleka Refugee Camp are living peacefully with Malawians.,” he said.

The Founder and Director of Tumaini Letu Malawi commended the people who participated in the fundraising event.

“We need to commend you for gracing the event. You have played a great role, and we promise you a colorful Tumaini festival this year,” he said.

Other Artists who performed at the event were Sam Shaba, Sage Poet, Welce, Msue, La Perle the DJ, Mutombo Esdras, and Presham The Violinist.

