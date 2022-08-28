Excellent Nine: Nyasa Big Bullets in beast mode against TN Stars

Nyasa Big Bullets registered their first ever victory at home in the second round of the TNM Super League after they hammered TN Stars 8-0 on Sunday afternoon to open up a 12-point lead over second-placed Blue Eagles who were held to a goalless draw away to Civil Service United on the same day.

Bullets coach Kalisto Pasuwa made several changes to his side, resting some first eleven players and handing first time stats to the likes of Anthony Mfune, Blessings Mpokera and Thomson Magombo, with the likes of Babatunde Adepoju, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Chimwemwe Idana and Gomezgani Chirwa all rested for the match.

It only took seven minutes for the hosts to open their account through Mfune’s powerful header from Patrick Mwaungulu’s well taken corner kick, 1-0.

Three minutes later, Precious Sambani rose up to the occasion with another brilliant header from yet another set piece from Mwaungulu, beating goalkeeper Noel Phiri in the line of duty, 2-0.

The People’s Team made it 3-0 in the 27th minute through Ernest Petro’s long range drive, beating Phiri in the near post. This was Petro’s first ever goal ever since he got promoted to the senior team.

On the half-hour mark, Mpokera also scored his first ever goal for the main team since his promotion a season ago, finishing well from a brilliant move after he combined well with Magombo, 4-0.

The routing continued on 32nd minute through Sambani who made a first time connection from Mwaungulu’s freekick just closer to the penalty box, 5-0.

This made TN Stars to make a quick change, replacing Phiri with Blackson Kotei who is mostly involved as a goalkeeper’ trainer for the Kasungu based side.

But Kotei was welcomed with two quick goals through Mwaungulu on 37th minute when he produced a simple finish after he was set through by Frank Willard and Mfune who connected well from Mpokera’s beautiful pass into the box to make it 7-0 for Bullets in the opening half.

The scoreline meant Bullets was the first team in years to score such a margin in the first half of a Super League match.

At half time, Sambani was replaced by Eric Kaonga as one way of managing his fitness after spending the majority of last season on the terraces due to his injury.

The visitors had a chance to start reducing the arrears in the 55th minute when Phillip Banda shot straight at Richard Chimbamba from a freekick close to the penalty box.

The visitors made a double substitution in the 58th minute when Mtende Kaonga and Gift Songa replaced Bismack Agyekum and Alfred Chizinga to try to minimize Bullets’ pace to avoid further damage.

But the duo was received with Mfune’ first ever hat-trick in Bullets’ colors when he connected Kaonga’s excellent delivery into the box, 8-0.

Both teams made their changes in the 65th minute, with Bullets introducing Babatunde, Righteous Banda and Mphatso Magaleta for Hassan Kajoke, Magombo and Mfune whilst Corazo Zonda replaced Phillip Banda for the visitors.

Babatunde should have had his name on the scoresheet when he released a thunderous shot outside the penalty box which was very close only to swerve away from Kotei’ left-hand goal post.

Bullets made their final substitution in the 80th minute when Stanley Billiat replaced Mwaungulu.

Billiat almost assisted Babatunde when his corner kick met the towering striker but he was denied by the upright and that was all for the match.

After 20 league matches played, The People’s Team have scored 46 goals and they are comfortably sitting at the top with 52 points, 12 points above Eagles who failed to close the gap after they were held to a goalless draw by Civil Service United at Kasungu Stadium.

As for TN Stars, the back to back defeats registered in their Southern Region outing sees them occupying 15th position with 12 points from 20 games.

The Kasungu based side also lost 2-0 to Mighty Tigers on Saturday at Mpira Stadium.

At Bingu National Stadium, Silver Strikers’ resurgence continued with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Red Lions courtesy of strikes from defender Nickson Mwase and Chawanangwa Kaonga, with Paul Kansungwi scoring Lions’ consolation goal.

The result means The Bankers have dislodged Mighty Wanderers in fourth position with 34 points but the Lilongwe based side have played two games more than the Lali Lubani giants.

