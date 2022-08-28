Silver beat Lions to move to fourth

By Ernest Gama

Silver Strikers have moved to position four in the Tnm Super League following a 2-1 win over Red Lions at Bingu National Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Straight from last week’s win over Rumphi United in Rumphi, the Central Bankers started today’s game on a higher pace.

Head coach Leo Mpulula believed in the services of Charles Chisale as goalkeeper.

Mike Robert, Chisomo Mpachika, Nickson Mwase and Tatenda M’balaka started as defenders while Taonga Chimodzi, Levisoni Maganizo and Chikondi Kamanga started in midfield.

Duncan Nyoni started as left winger and Chawanangwa Kaonga started as right winger while Maxwell Gasten Phodo started as a central striker.

Phodo had a chance to put the Central Banker’s in the lead in the 3rd minute but his long range shot was well saved by Red Lions goalkeeper.

The Soldiers launched a counter attack inside 10 minutes of the game but Patrick Rude’s shot from inside the box was well saved by Silver Strikers goalkeeper Charles Chisale.

In the 20th minute, Silver won a corner which was taken by Duncan Nyoni and the ball fell to Chisomo Mpachika whose effort went off target.

Silver Strikers took the lead in the 38th minute through Nickson Mwase following a good run from Duncan Nyoni.

Three minutes later, Lions were reduced to 10 men as James Mwetse received a red card following an elbow to Chawangwa Kaonga.

In the second half of the game, Silver Strikers continued displaying good runs.

They doubled their lead through Chawanangwa Kaonga following Duncan Nyoni’s cross at 60 minutes.

Coach Leo Mpulula made the first change of the game, bringing in Zebron Kalima and Stain Davie for Duncan Nyoni and Maxwell Gasten Phodo on 64 minutes.

However, it was Lions who scored the next goal as Paul Kasungwi made it 2-1.

Silver managed to hold on and the game ended 2-1 in favour of the Bankers.

Speaking after the match, Silver Strikers assistant coach McDonald Yobe said he was impressed with the performance of his boys.

“We played as a team, we had a lot of chances but we failed to score more goals but all in all let me thanks the boys for job well done,” said Yobe.

In his remarks, Red Lions head coach Mike Kumanga said his team did not played well and they will go back to training board to work on mistakes.

“We missed several players like Royal Bokosi but we will find his replacement,” said Kumanga.

In the first round of the Tnm Super League Red Lions beat Silver Strikers 1-0 at Balaka Stadium.

In another game today, Civo and Blue Eagles shared one point each in a goalless draw at Kasungu Stadium.