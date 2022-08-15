Woman arrested for pouring hot water on man

A 28-year-old man has suffered burns after a 26-year-old woman poured hot water on him at Linguwe Village Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi.

The woman has been identified as Fanny Thom while the man is Masonzi Nachongwe.

Mangochi Police Spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident happened on August 12.

On the day, the man went to collect debt from his friend who happens to be the suspect’s neighbour.

Unfortunately, Nachongwe did not find the friend at home.

Daudi said: “The victim requested the suspect to deliver the message on his behalf once her neighbour returns home a thing which angered the suspect to the extent that the two picked a quarrel.

During the argument, the suspect took a pot of hot water from the fire and poured it onto the back of the victim. ”

Daudi added that neighbours rushed him to Ngapani Health Centre where he was referred to Mangochi District Hospital before being referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre for further medical attention after sustaining severe burns.

Fanny will appear before court to answer the charge of acts intended to cause grievous harm which contravenes section 235(a) of the Penal code, according to Daudi.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to women to stop abusing men whenever they have disagreements in order to prevent committing serious crimes.

Fanny hails from Mchenga Village, Traditional Authority Mbawela in Mangochi.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24