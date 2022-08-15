Flames regroup for Chan qualifier

The Flames have this morning regrouped for their second week of camping in preparation for TotalEnergies African Nations Championship Algeria 2022 second round qualifier against Mozambique next week.

Nyasa Big Bullets players have not reported for camp as they will join their team on a trip to the North for an FDH bank Cup match on Saturday and will join camp on Sunday.

Coach Mario Marinica has added five players to beef up the squad ahead of the first leg at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday August 27, 2022.

Be Forward Wanderers defender Miracle Gabeya, midfielder Yamikani Chester and striker Muhamad Sulumba have been recalled.

Dedza Dynamos goalkeeper Donex Mwakisinga and Blue Eagles midfielder Gilbert Chirwa have also been invited into the squad.

The rest are the players who were part of last week’s camp.

Marinica has maintained his stand on bringing into camp players that are in form.

“I always said the players have to be in form in order to be considered for the national team and those that are back in the squad and the new ones have shown great potential and are in form. We are still monitoring players, so the door is still open for everyone,” said Marinica.

Source: FAM