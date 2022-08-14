Devotion: House of prayer for all

Mark 11:17 “Then He taught, saying to them, “Is it not written, ‘My house shall be called a house of prayer for all nations’? But you have made it a ‘den of thieves.’ ”

God doesn’t stay in church buildings. How beautiful a church building may look, Yahweh isn’t dwelling there.

Act 7:48 “However, the Most High does not dwell in temples made with hands, as the prophet says..”

If at all God can be found in a building then it’s because a believer dwells in that building. The house of God is our bodies. They are His temple.

1Corinthian 3:16 “Do you not know that you are a temple of God, and that God’s Spirit lives in you?”

God wants your house to be a house of prayer not for yourself only but for the nations. That’s why it’s important to take time and pray for different nations of the world.

1 Timothy 2:1-2 “Therefore I exhort first of all that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks be made for all men, for kings and all who are in authority, that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and reverence.”

Your priority in prayer should be others, should be people outside. Those in your nation and other nations of the world and you will see how your prayer life will go up. Babies in Christ pray for themselves and immediate family. Those who mature understand that they are a house of prayer for all nations. Therefore, they look at nations and not merely their immediate family. Such Christians get right results in their prayers.

Additional scripture:Job 42:10 “And the Lord restored Job’s losses when he prayed for his friends. Indeed the Lord gave Job twice as much as he had before.”

CONFESSION

I am a house of prayer for all nations. In Jesus Name. +265888326247