Simba SC: Who are Bulles’ CAF Champions League opponents?

Nyasa Big Bullets have been drawn against Tanzanian giants Simba SC, a team which has former player Peter Banda in the qualifying first round of the 2022/23 CAF Champions League.

The first legs will be played on the weekend of 9 to 11 September with the return legs set for 16 to 18 September.

The winner between the two teams will face Zambia’s Red Arrows or Angola’s Premiro Agosto in the second round qualifying matches which will be played from 7 to 9 October with the second legs being played on 14 to 16 October, 2022.

Who Are Simba SC?

The team was founded in 1936 after breaking away another Tanzania Giants, Dar Young Africans and it was named Queens, in honor of her Majesty, the Queen of England. The Club had several name changes from Queens to Eagles, then, Sunderland. In 1971 they were renamed Simba, which mean a Lion in Swahili.

Simba SC have won 21 league titles and five domestic cups, and have participated in the CAF Champions League on multiple times. They are also one of the biggest clubs in East Africa, having won the CECAFA Club Championship six times.

How have they performed in CAF Competitions?

The highest continental success that Simba achieved reaching the final of the CAF Cup in 1993, when they lost to Stella Club of Côte d’Ivoire. It was the highest continental achievement by a Tanzanian team to date. In 2003 Simba beat the then-reigning champions Zamalek of Egypt in the CAF Champions League second round of qualifiers to qualify to the group stages, after having beat Santos of South Africa in the first round.

In total, the Tanzania giants have made 11 appearances in the continental competition.

Last season, they reached the quarterfinal stage of the continental competition.

They have also appeared six times in the CAF Confederation Cup, nine appearances in Africa Cup of Champions Clubs, two times in CAF Cup and three appearances in CAF Cup Winners Cup.

Last season, Bullets, who have 15 league titles were knocked out by Amazulu FC after they won the first leg 1-0 but lost the return leg 3-1 at home.

