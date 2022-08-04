FAM mourns former Flames goalkeeper Kishombe

By Ernest Gama

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) President Walter Nyamilandu Manda says the football fraternity is saddened by the death of former Flames goalkeeper Mcmillan Kishombe who died yesterday at the age of 81.

Kishombe, was one of the Flames pioneers after featuring in goals in the team’s first international match in a friendly against Ghana on October 15, 1962, which Malawi lost 12-0.

He was also between the sticks in the Flames’ second international match, which was his last, against Tanganyika in Dar es Salaam on December 8, 1962, as the Flames lost 6-2.

FAM President Walter Nyamilandu Manda said the Football fraternity is saddened by the death of Kishombe.

“Our deepest condolences to his family and friends for their loss. Malawi football is saddened by Kishombe’s’s death. He will forever be remembered in our game after playing in the first Flames match. He was part of a group of legends who laid the foundation of our football. In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Kishombe our heartfelt condolences.

“On behalf of the members of the Malawi football community, I hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness. May our Lord comfort you and you’re loved ones in this trying time,” said Nyamilandu.

On his part, renowned soccer analysts Charles Nyirenda said Malawi has lost a great man in football.

Kishombe died on Wednesday morning at his home village in Karonga.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24