New Police IG Yolamu gets PAC support

New Inspector General of Malawi Police Merlyne Nachulu Yolamu has received the support of 17 out of 18 Public Appointments Committee (PAC) members following an interview at the Parliament Building today.

MIJ FM reported that following the interview, 17 PAC members have voted in favour of confirming Yolamu while one voted against the Police IG.

The committee has a total of 21 members but three did not attend the hearing of Yolamu.

It is expected that PAC will present its findings to the National Assembly on Friday.

PAC chairperson Joyce Chitsulo said the meeting today focused on Yolamu’s police professionalism and other allegations that the committee received from the public.

It was recently revealed that Yolamu was named by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as one of the officers allegedly involved in awarding a K8 billion police food rations contract to businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

However, Chitsulo said today that ACB informed the committee yesterday that Yolamu was cleared of any corruption dealings and is not on the list of public officers being investigated.

Yolamu’s predecessor George Kainja was fired by President Lazarus Chakwera over allegations that he received bribes in relation to the same contract.

