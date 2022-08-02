UNICAF University graduates 350 students from 44 countries

UNICAF University has today graduated 350 students from 44 countries who have been awarded with doctorate, bachelors and masters degrees.

The event took place at BICC in Lilongwe and was attended by the students from the country and others from Democratic of Congo ,Kenya, Zimbabwe, Zambia among others.

Speaking after the event, Minister of Education Agnes NyaLonje said UNICAF University is the only tertiary education that is fully online which very important considering that online learning also helps to build skilled students who are contributing a lot to the development and economy of this country.

NyaLonje added that the university represents the future that the country is looking for because it offers its programs to students who are from Malawi and across the country which is also prompting government to ensure that youngsters should access higher education.

“We have physical learning but it is high time we should also adopt the online learning which is very easy. As we speak now, my ministry is busy working to construct a platform where students can access education and it will be a combination of online and face to face learning,” she explained.

On his part, Vice Chancellor Federal Dr Kelvin Andrews said that the use of advanced technology in as far as education is concerned is very important and they are looking forward to improving their programing of activities.

“We are hoping to register more students across the country. Sometimes is not easy to achieve all these because we need extra support,” he explained.

UNICAF University Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Mwale said that they are glad that the graduation has finally happened after facing challenges due to Covid-19 and said that they will continue working tirelessly to achieve great things.