Tata International Africa announces new John Deere dealership in Malawi

Jaco Beyers Managing Director of John Deere AME and Len Brand CEO of Tata International Africa

Tata International Africa has announced a deal to distribute John Deere products in Tanzania and Malawi to support the fast-growing agricultural, forestry and construction markets.

In collaboration, Tata and John Deere will provide equipment dedicated to the success of their customers, to those who cultivate, harvest, transform, enrich and build upon the land to meet the world’s dramatically increasing need for food, clothes, and infrastructure.

Jaco Beyers, Managing Director of John Deere AME, said John Deere is committed to living out its strategy of providing customers with the best products, service, and aftermarket support in agriculture, construction and forestry.

“Tata International is a true partner and is also invested and dedicated to this strategy. Tata supports our customers in delivering sustainable food production and creating infrastructure in Africa,” Beyers said.

Len Brand, CEO of Tata International Africa, said: “Tata International Africa’s solid reputation of supporting John Deere products in several countries in Africa has enabled us to make this commitment in Tanzania and Malawi. We are extremely proud to have been given this opportunity to represent the brand in more countries on the continent.”

The Tata group began its relationship with the African continent in 1977, and in 1994 the group inaugurated Tata Africa Holdings in Johannesburg, South Africa, which now serves as the group’s headquarters in the continent.

Brand noted that Tanzania and Malawi’s diverse mining and mineral industries, as well the all-important agricultural sector, play a significant role in the development of their economies.

“We look forward to contributing to the further development of these economies and their populations with this expansion and pledge our support to the customers through our uptime strategy,” Brand said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24